Two Friends Drowned In River Ravi

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Mon 08th June 2020 | 04:33 PM

Two friends drowned in River Ravi

Two young persons drowned in River Ravi in the limits of Kasur

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2020 ) :Two young persons drowned in River Ravi in the limits of Kasur.

According to Rescue-1122 here on Monday,two friends- Ansar Ali and Shakeel Ahmed,r/o Sarai Mughal were bathing in river Ravi but dived down in deep water and drowned.

On getting information,divers of Rescue-1122 reached the spot and started rescue operation but the bodies were not recovered yet.

