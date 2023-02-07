Two friends killed in road accident

WAH CANTT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2023 ) :Two friends were crushed to death by a speedy dumper recklessly driven by an unknown driver on Hattar road in the limits of Taxila Police station on Tuesday.

Police and hospital sources said that Raja Moiz along with his friend Raja Bilal was going to their homes when a dumper rammed over them.

The dumper driver managed to escape from the scene. Taxila Police registered a case against the dumper driver and launched further investigation.