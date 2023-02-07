UrduPoint.com

Two Friends Killed In Road Accident

Sumaira FH Published February 07, 2023 | 05:20 PM

Two friends killed in road accident

WAH CANTT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2023 ) :Two friends were crushed to death by a speedy dumper recklessly driven by an unknown driver on Hattar road in the limits of Taxila Police station on Tuesday.

Police and hospital sources said that Raja Moiz along with his friend Raja Bilal was going to their homes when a dumper rammed over them.

The dumper driver managed to escape from the scene. Taxila Police registered a case against the dumper driver and launched further investigation.

Related Topics

Police Driver Road Taxila From

Recent Stories

Govt determined to put economy on positive traject ..

Govt determined to put economy on positive trajectory despite all challenges: Da ..

18 minutes ago
 Khalifa bin Tahnoun receives Italian defence minis ..

Khalifa bin Tahnoun receives Italian defence minister at Wahat Al Karama

2 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler appoints Al Qaseer as Executive Dire ..

Sharjah Ruler appoints Al Qaseer as Executive Director of Shurooq

2 hours ago
 Imran Khan 's indictment deferred again in Thoshak ..

Imran Khan 's indictment deferred again in Thoshakhana case

3 hours ago
 Efforts afoot to reduce deficit of Pakistan Railwa ..

Efforts afoot to reduce deficit of Pakistan Railways: Senate informed

3 hours ago
 UAE COP 28 President Designate begins his 1st inte ..

UAE COP 28 President Designate begins his 1st international tour, calls all part ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.