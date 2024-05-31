Two Friends Killed Over Property Dispute
Faizan Hashmi Published May 31, 2024 | 05:20 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2024) A man and his friend were shot dead by motorcyclists over a property dispute in the Sabzazar area here on Friday.
Police said that Hafiz Asad Ashraf was standing in the street with his friend, Tayyab, when accused Fahad alias Fadi along with co-accused reached there on two motorcycles and opened fire at them.
As a result, both friends were seriously injured. They were shifted to hospital where both died.
The police registered a case on the complaint of Nadeem, brother of Hafiz Asad Ashraf.
The police said that there was a property dispute between the two parties and accused Fahad alias Fadi had threatened to kill Hafiz Asad Ashraf.
Recent Stories
Infinix soars to new heights with exceptional global market share growth in Q1, ..
Pakistan, UK sign LoI to improve coordination among LEAs
Imran Khan declines to meet FIA on cyber crime investigation
Ignoring the importance of digital terrorism accounts for 60% of the country's p ..
Babar Azam reflects on T20I series loss against England
Former US President Donald Trump convicted in fraud case
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 31 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 May 2024
HRCP builds case for a constitutional amendment to strengthen local governments
Govt importing urea to ensure uninterrupted supply to farmers: Rana Tanveer
First women-led home appliances workshop opens in Multan
Osama Mir directly contacts Mohsin Naqvi for not being selected for T20I World s ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Sindh NAT 2023 Results: Girls excel in Maths, English; Grade 8 rural students improve in Science7 minutes ago
-
LHC adjourns PTI's petition against ECP election symbol authority7 minutes ago
-
DC visits BVH, inspects treatment facilities7 minutes ago
-
25 sites allocated to pay quarterly installment to BISP beneficiaries7 minutes ago
-
SALU marks World No Tobacco Day17 minutes ago
-
DFP welcomes Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif, military’s remarks on Kashmir17 minutes ago
-
Governments of Pakistan, UK Signs Letter of Intent (LOI) to combat illegal migration17 minutes ago
-
DIG warns beggar parents against stopping their daughter from acquiring education27 minutes ago
-
Distt admin seals 23 illegal LPG filling points in one day27 minutes ago
-
Ceremony to honour retired police officers27 minutes ago
-
Hamdard University's gets 3rd position in Inter-University Hockey Championship27 minutes ago
-
One dead,1323 injured in road accidents in Punjab27 minutes ago