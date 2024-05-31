Open Menu

Two Friends Killed Over Property Dispute

Faizan Hashmi Published May 31, 2024 | 05:20 PM

Two friends killed over property dispute

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2024) A man and his friend were shot dead by motorcyclists over a property dispute in the Sabzazar area here on Friday.

Police said that Hafiz Asad Ashraf was standing in the street with his friend, Tayyab, when accused Fahad alias Fadi along with co-accused reached there on two motorcycles and opened fire at them.

As a result, both friends were seriously injured. They were shifted to hospital where both died.

The police registered a case on the complaint of Nadeem, brother of Hafiz Asad Ashraf.

The police said that there was a property dispute between the two parties and accused Fahad alias Fadi had threatened to kill Hafiz Asad Ashraf.

