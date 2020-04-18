Two friends of Dir die in Dubai road mishap

Two friends belonging to Talash area of Timergara tehsil lost their lives in a road mishap in Dubai, UAE the other day

DIR LOWER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2020 ) :Two friends belonging to Talash area of Timergara tehsil lost their lives in a road mishap in Dubai, UAE the other day.

Bodies of both ill-fated friends employed in UAE were received by their families here.

The family sources said the youth named Sulaiman, son of Habib Ur Rehman, resident of Khatt Killay and Fazl e Raziq, son of Abdul Qayum were fixing their vehicle on roadside in Dubai when a speeding trailer crushed both to death.

Both the friends were laid to rest at ancestral graveyard amid moving scenes.