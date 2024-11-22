Two friends shot dead in Swabi

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2024) Two close friends were killed and another injured when their alleged rivals fired at them inside a general store in Swabi district on Friday morning.

Police said two friends named Jawad and Fawad and owner of the shop, Umair were fired at by the assailants inside the shop, which police said was a likely result of an old rivalry between the deceased and attackers.

As a result, Jawad and Fawad were killed while the shop owner, Umair was injured. Rescue 1122 workers shifted the bodies and the injured to DHQ Hospital.

Police said the assailants managed to flee the area adding that an old rivalry between the attackers and deceased, Fawad and his family was motive behind the incident.

APP/vak