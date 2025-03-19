Open Menu

Two Fuel Units Sealed For Profiteering

Sumaira FH Published March 19, 2025 | 04:50 PM

Two fuel units sealed for profiteering

TANK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2025) Assistant Commissioner Jandola, Jamshed Alam along with Additional Assistant Commissioner Hassan Shah visited several places to inspect the prices and gauge of various petrol and diesel units in the city.

According to the district administration, during inspection two units were sealed and fined on them after being found involved in violation of relevant rules.

He said that district administration was committed to implement the provincial government’s Awami Agenda initiative in letter and spirit and in this regard no negligence would be tolerated.

He also said several measures were afoot to ensure the resolution of public complaints and the provision of services in accordance with quality standards.

APP/slm

