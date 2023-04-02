Two FWMC zonal officers suspended

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2023 ) :Faisalabad Waste Management Company (FWMC) Chief Executive Officer Azeem Shaukat Awan has suspended two zonal officers on the charge of poor performance, lethargy and negligence.

A spokesman for the company said here on Sunday that FWMC Chief paid a surprise visit early in the morning to check cleanliness in the city, especially at flour distribution points of Hockey Stadium, Faizan-e-Madina Chowk, Rachna Town Sitiana Road and Samanabad. and expressed anger over poor sanitary condition.

He suspended zonal officer Nasir Javaid for his negligence and poor performance.

Similarly, the FWMC Chief also observed littered waste containers placed at Satiana Road and not washing road after removing stagnant rainwater. He suspended zonal officer Qaisar Nazir over his negligence and lethargy.

The company chief directed the staff to ensure manual sweep of footpaths, and saidthat cleanliness of city roads and flour distribution points would not be compromised at all.