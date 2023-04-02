UrduPoint.com

Two FWMC Zonal Officers Suspended

Muhammad Irfan Published April 02, 2023 | 02:00 PM

Two FWMC zonal officers suspended

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2023 ) :Faisalabad Waste Management Company (FWMC) Chief Executive Officer Azeem Shaukat Awan has suspended two zonal officers on the charge of poor performance, lethargy and negligence.

A spokesman for the company said here on Sunday that FWMC Chief paid a surprise visit early in the morning to check cleanliness in the city, especially at flour distribution points of Hockey Stadium, Faizan-e-Madina Chowk, Rachna Town Sitiana Road and Samanabad. and expressed anger over poor sanitary condition.

He suspended zonal officer Nasir Javaid for his negligence and poor performance.

Similarly, the FWMC Chief also observed littered waste containers placed at Satiana Road and not washing road after removing stagnant rainwater. He suspended zonal officer Qaisar Nazir over his negligence and lethargy.

The company chief directed the staff to ensure manual sweep of footpaths, and saidthat cleanliness of city roads and flour distribution points would not be compromised at all.

Related Topics

Hockey Faisalabad Poor Company Visit Road Nasir Sunday All Flour

Recent Stories

Second UAE aid ship arrives at Latakia Port

Second UAE aid ship arrives at Latakia Port

14 minutes ago
 Khorfakkan Run Festival attracts 800 runners

Khorfakkan Run Festival attracts 800 runners

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 April 2023

5 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 2nd April 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 2nd April 2023

5 hours ago
 Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah receives Ramadan well-wish ..

Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah receives Ramadan well-wishers

12 hours ago
 Ajman Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

Ajman Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.