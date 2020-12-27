Two Gamblers Arrested
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Sun 27th December 2020 | 02:40 PM
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2020 ) :The police have taken two gamblers into custody within jurisdiction of PS Dhor Kot and recovered cash from their possession.
A spokesman for Bahawalpur police here said that following a tip-off, a police team raided a place lying within jurisdiction of PS Dhor Kot and arrested two gamblers red handed.
The police also recovered cash Rs 4,750 from their possession.
Dhor Kot police have registered a case against the accused.
Further probe was underway.