Two gamblers arrested

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2020 ) :The police have taken two gamblers into custody within jurisdiction of PS Dhor Kot and recovered cash from their possession.

A spokesman for Bahawalpur police here said that following a tip-off, a police team raided a place lying within jurisdiction of PS Dhor Kot and arrested two gamblers red handed.

The police also recovered cash Rs 4,750 from their possession.

Dhor Kot police have registered a case against the accused.

Further probe was underway.