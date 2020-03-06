Two gamblers arrested, bet money recovered in Sargodha

(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2020 ) :Police, during drive against the anti-social elements, arrested two gamblers and recovered bet money in urban area police limits.

A spokesman informed here on Friday that urban police arrested the gamblers identified as Muhammad Rafi and Nazeer Ahmed, recovered Rs. 28,340 bet money and 5 wireless phones, Dish devices and calculators from their custody. The police registered case against the accused.