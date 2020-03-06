UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Two Gamblers Arrested, Bet Money Recovered In Sargodha

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Fri 06th March 2020 | 05:06 PM

Two gamblers arrested, bet money recovered in Sargodha

Police, during drive against the anti-social elements, arrested two gamblers and recovered bet money in urban area police limits

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2020 ) :Police, during drive against the anti-social elements, arrested two gamblers and recovered bet money in urban area police limits.

A spokesman informed here on Friday that urban police arrested the gamblers identified as Muhammad Rafi and Nazeer Ahmed, recovered Rs. 28,340 bet money and 5 wireless phones, Dish devices and calculators from their custody. The police registered case against the accused.

Related Topics

Police Money From

Recent Stories

Turkey to Keep Observation Posts in Syria's Idlib ..

5 minutes ago

Unlike world, Pakistanis believe coronavirus conta ..

5 minutes ago

Oil plunges over 5% on OPEC reports, coronavirus

5 minutes ago

SP Patrolling urges masses to avoid unnecessary tr ..

5 minutes ago

Number of COVID-19 Cases in Iran Rises to 4,747, D ..

13 minutes ago

Sindh University management advices students to de ..

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.