Two Gamblers Arrested In Sialkot
Muhammad Irfan 20 minutes ago Thu 20th May 2021 | 03:21 PM
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2021 ) :-:Police arrested two gamblers in the jurisdiction of Saddar Pasrur police station.
According to police spokesperson here on Thursday,the team conducted raid at Klasswala and arrested two gamblers-- Rizwan and Shakeel red handed and recovered the stake money from their possession.
Separate cases were registered against them.
