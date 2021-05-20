Two gamblers arrested in sialkot

Police arrested two gamblers in the jurisdiction of Saddar Pasrur police station

According to police spokesperson here on Thursday,the team conducted raid at Klasswala and arrested two gamblers-- Rizwan and Shakeel red handed and recovered the stake money from their possession.

Separate cases were registered against them.

