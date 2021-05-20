UrduPoint.com
Two Gamblers Arrested In Sialkot

Muhammad Irfan 20 minutes ago Thu 20th May 2021 | 03:21 PM

Two gamblers arrested in sialkot

Police arrested two gamblers in the jurisdiction of Saddar Pasrur police station

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2021 ) :-:Police arrested two gamblers in the jurisdiction of Saddar Pasrur police station.

According to police spokesperson here on Thursday,the team conducted raid at Klasswala and arrested two gamblers-- Rizwan and Shakeel red handed and recovered the stake money from their possession.

Separate cases were registered against them.

