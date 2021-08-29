UrduPoint.com

Two Gamblers Arrested; Rs 5200 Cash Stake Money Recovered

29th August 2021

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2021 ) :Ratta Amral police have arrested two gamblers and recovered two mobile phones, Rs 5200 cash stake money and other items from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, Ratta Amral police acting on a tip-off conducted a raid and rounded up two gamblers namely Munawar Khan and Tariq Khan allegedly involved in betting while playing cards.

Police recovered Rs 5200 cash stake money, two mobile phones and other items from their possession.

A case has been registered against both the accused while further investigation is underway.

Superintendent Police (SP) Rawal division appreciated the police team and directed them to continue crackdown against lawbreakers.

