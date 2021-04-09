Two gamblers held in sagodha

Police on Friday in their ongoing crackdown against anti social elements, have rounded up two gamblers

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2021 ) :Police on Friday in their ongoing crackdown against anti social elements, have rounded up two gamblers.

A spokesman of police said that the Kot Momin police while acting on a tip off, conducted raid in various areas in their jurisdiction and arrested two gamblers who were busy in playing cards, identified as Nasar Iqbal and Haji Ahmed.

Police also recovered bet money Rs. 8,000 from their possession.

Police had registered separate cases against them under gambling act.