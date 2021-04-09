UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Two Gamblers Held In Sagodha

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Fri 09th April 2021 | 02:25 PM

Two gamblers held in sagodha

Police on Friday in their ongoing crackdown against anti social elements, have rounded up two gamblers

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2021 ) :Police on Friday in their ongoing crackdown against anti social elements, have rounded up two gamblers.

A spokesman of police said that the Kot Momin police while acting on a tip off, conducted raid in various areas in their jurisdiction and arrested two gamblers who were busy in playing cards, identified as Nasar Iqbal and Haji Ahmed.

Police also recovered bet money Rs. 8,000 from their possession.

Police had registered separate cases against them under gambling act.

Related Topics

Police Kot Momin Money From

Recent Stories

Public Prosecution highlights penalties for breach ..

1 minute ago

Ali Zafar wishes congratulations to Babar Azam

37 minutes ago

Shaniera Akram shares heart-touching note on fathe ..

1 hour ago

Ali Amin Khan Gandapur lashes India for 'state ter ..

6 minutes ago

Utility Stores provide subsidized edible items to ..

6 minutes ago

Chief Minister Mahmood Khan condoles death of doct ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.