UrduPoint.com

Two Gamblers Nabbed With Recovery Of Stake Money

Faizan Hashmi Published May 16, 2022 | 12:26 PM

Two gamblers nabbed with recovery of stake money

Police Baait meer haza on Monday claimed to have arrested two gamblers in khanuwala area in baait mazar police limits and recovered stake money from their possession

MUZAFFERGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2022 ) :Police Baait meer haza on Monday claimed to have arrested two gamblers in khanuwala area in baait mazar police limits and recovered stake money from their possession.

According to Police sources, Muhammad Liaqat and Ghaffar were used to fight their animals with each other on gambling basis , while police raided on a tip of and caught them on the spot . Police also recovered stake money of Rs,2000 rupees from their possessions.

Related Topics

Police Money From

Recent Stories

Martinez brace ensures Inter take title race to fi ..

Martinez brace ensures Inter take title race to final week

2 minutes ago
 IRSA releases 193629 cusecs water

IRSA releases 193629 cusecs water

2 minutes ago
 India records 2,202 new COVID-19 cases, 27 more de ..

India records 2,202 new COVID-19 cases, 27 more deaths

2 minutes ago
 S.Korea's automotive export logs double-digit grow ..

S.Korea's automotive export logs double-digit growth in April

2 minutes ago
 KSE-100 index fall more than 1000 points in intrad ..

KSE-100 index fall more than 1000 points in intraday trade

26 minutes ago
 Big announcement by Peshawar Zalmi Chairman Javed ..

Big announcement by Peshawar Zalmi Chairman Javed Afridi

53 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.