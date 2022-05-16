Two gamblers nabbed with recovery of stake money

Police Baait meer haza on Monday claimed to have arrested two gamblers in khanuwala area in baait mazar police limits and recovered stake money from their possession

MUZAFFERGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2022 ) :Police Baait meer haza on Monday claimed to have arrested two gamblers in khanuwala area in baait mazar police limits and recovered stake money from their possession.

According to Police sources, Muhammad Liaqat and Ghaffar were used to fight their animals with each other on gambling basis , while police raided on a tip of and caught them on the spot . Police also recovered stake money of Rs,2000 rupees from their possessions.