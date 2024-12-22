Open Menu

Two Gang Members Arrested For Robbery, Motorcycle Theft

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 22, 2024 | 07:00 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2024) In a recent crackdown, Morgah Police have arrested two gang members involved in robbery and motorcycle theft, informed police spokesman that the arrested individuals were identified as gang leader Naimat alias Moto and Ayan and recovered Rs 17,000 in cash and two stolen motorcycles from their possession.

Additionally, the police also recovered weapons used in the crimes.

Separate cases have been registered against the suspects and further investigation is ongoing.

The suspects have been shifted to jail for an identity parade, and additional details about their criminal activities are expected to emerge.

SP Potohar praised the police team's efforts and vowed that criminals targeting citizens' safety and property will be brought to justice.

