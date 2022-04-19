Two gangs allegedly involved in motorcycle theft arrested

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2022 ) :Two suspects of one group were arrested by Defence Police Station while two suspects of the other group were arrested by Model Police Station Darakhshan.

The accused arrested in Defence Police Station were identified as Abbas son of Mohammad Riaz and Mohammad Sohail son of Wali Mohammad while the accused arrested in Darakhshan Police Station were identified as Agha Syed Amir and Naseeb son of Abdullah, said police sources on Tuesday.

Abbas revealed during initial investigation that he was arrested at the Defence Police Station, after stealing a motorcycle and he used to sell the stolen motorcycle to accused mechanic Muhammad Sohail.

One revolver along with round and one reportedly stolen motorcycle was recovered from the possession of accused Abbas while one stolen motorcycle was recovered from the possession of accused Aga Syed Amir and Naseeb.

The police has registered the case and started further investigation against the accused.