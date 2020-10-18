Two gangs busted

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2020 ) :Police claimed on Sunday to have busted two dacoit gangs by arresting their 8 members and recovered motorcycles and weapons from their possession.

On a tip-off, Balochni police conducted a raid in Chak No.

98-RB and arrested three gangsters identified as Faisal (ring leader), Irfan and Babar and recovered 3 pistols, 8 mobile phones and cash from their possession.

Similarly, anti car-lifting squad arrested 5 members of a gang identified as Imran (ring leader), Rizwan, Muhammad Razi, Arshad and Asif and recovered motorcycles, cash and illicitweapons from their possession.

Further investigation was underway.