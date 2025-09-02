Open Menu

Two Gangs Busted

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 02, 2025 | 05:30 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2025) District police dismantled two criminal gangs involved in dacoity and swindling, arresting four suspects during separate operations on Tuesday.

According to police sources, Sahianwala police apprehended two dacoits—Amir Maseeh, the ring leader, and his accomplice Imran. The police recovered stolen property valued at approximately Rs 750,000, including cash, a motorcycle, cattle, gold ornaments, and mobile phones. Six cases have been registered against the suspects, and legal proceedings have been initiated based on their criminal history.

In a separate operation, D-Type Colony police arrested two swindlers—Adeel, identified as the ring leader, and Nabeel. Looted property worth about Rs 2 million was recovered from their possession, including cash, gold ornaments, and other valuables.

According to police records, the duo was involved in at least 10 cases of fraud. Further interrogation is currently underway.

