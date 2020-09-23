Two gangs busted, bikes and valuables recovered

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2020 ) :Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) of Islamabad police has arrested six members of two criminals' gangs and recovered six stolen motorbikes, snatched mobile phones, wine and weapons from them.

According to a police spokesman, police teams headed by SP (Investigation) Malik Naeem Iqbal arrested six members of two criminal's gangs.

They have been identified as Younas , Ghulam Shabbir, Khanzada, Aamir Shahzad, Taj and Javed. Police team also recovered six stolen motorbikes, snatched mobile phones, valuables, wine and weapons used in various criminal incidents.

During the preliminary investigation, they confessed their involvement in incidents of looting citizens at gun point in various areas of the city.

Cases have been registered against the nabbed persons and further investigation is underway.