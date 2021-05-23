UrduPoint.com
Two Gangs Busted, Cattle Recovered

Sun 23rd May 2021 | 10:20 PM

Two gangs busted, cattle recovered

BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2021 ) :Police have busted two gangs and recovered looted valuables and cattle from their possession during a special operation launched by the police.

This was disclosed by DSP Haji Muhammad Ashraf while holding a press conference here on Sunday.

The DSP said that Gagu Mandi police launched a special operation against criminals involved and dacoity, robbery and theft cases.

The police arrested four criminals if a thief gang and recovered cattle of worth Rs six million from their possession.

He maintained that police have also busted a dacoit gang and arrested three criminals including the ring leader Ibrar Baloch, Muhammad Zaheer and Ali Raza. Police have also recovered cash Rs 90,000, one motorcycle and illegal weapons from their possession, DSP added.

He said that further investigations were underway from the criminals and more recoveries were expected from them.

More Stories From Pakistan

