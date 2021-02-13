UrduPoint.com
Two Gangs Busted, Child Recovered In DG Khan

Two gangs busted, child recovered in DG Khan

Local police claimed to have busted two notorious gangs with their six members who were wanted in multiple criminal charges including robbery, theft and kidnap for ransom

Local police claimed to have busted two notorious gangs with their six members who were wanted in multiple criminal charges including robbery, theft and kidnap for ransom.

While holding a press conference here, DSP City unveiled that six accused hailing from both Shafeeqi and Damani gangs were held in limits of Thana B-division.

Police recovered nine motorbikes, three pistols, one Kalashnikov along with 339 bullets and Rs.

150, 000 cash from their possession.

A minor child being kidnapped since two months ago was also recovered from illegal custody of one of the gang member.

During investigation, it was discovered that arrested accused were convicted from courts, with few of them sent to lock up after held by the police over said charges.

Names and identification of the nabbed persons couldn't be revealed under security reasons by the authority.

Further investigation was underway.

