Two gangs busted; five arrested

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2023 ) :In an operation against criminal elements, Rawalpindi Police have busted two gangs and arrested their five members.

According to a police spokesman, Race Course police while busting 'Najmi' gang arrested three dacoits including ringleader. Police also recovered Rs 100,000 cash, a motorcycle, weapons and other items from their possession.

The arrested accused namely Najam alias Najmi, ringleader, Haider and Faisal are criminal record holder and wanted in different robbery and dacoity cases.

He informed that the police team constituted under the supervision of SHO Race Course Police Station on the directives of SP Potohar Muhammad Waqas Khan conducted a raid and managed to net the gang members including the ringleader.

In another raid, Dhamial police rounded up two thieves namely Imran and Maqbool, members of a gang and recovered Rs 35,000 cash, two mobile phones, weapons and other items from their possession.