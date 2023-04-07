Close
UrduPoint App Icon

UrduPoint App

100K+ Installs

Install Install
UrduPoint.com

Two Gangs Busted; Five Arrested

Muhammad Irfan Published April 07, 2023 | 02:20 PM

Two gangs busted; five arrested

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2023 ) :In an operation against criminal elements, Rawalpindi Police have busted two gangs and arrested their five members.

According to a police spokesman, Race Course police while busting 'Najmi' gang arrested three dacoits including ringleader. Police also recovered Rs 100,000 cash, a motorcycle, weapons and other items from their possession.

The arrested accused namely Najam alias Najmi, ringleader, Haider and Faisal are criminal record holder and wanted in different robbery and dacoity cases.

He informed that the police team constituted under the supervision of SHO Race Course Police Station on the directives of SP Potohar Muhammad Waqas Khan conducted a raid and managed to net the gang members including the ringleader.

In another raid, Dhamial police rounded up two thieves namely Imran and Maqbool, members of a gang and recovered Rs 35,000 cash, two mobile phones, weapons and other items from their possession.

Related Topics

Police Police Station Mobile Robbery Rawalpindi Waqas Khan Criminals From Race

Recent Stories

ORO24 Developments supports ‘1 Billion Meals End ..

ORO24 Developments supports ‘1 Billion Meals Endowment’ campaign with AED10 ..

45 minutes ago
 Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation hold ..

Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation holds Ramadan Iftar with hundreds ..

1 hour ago
 Dubai Aviation City Corporation records 86% decrea ..

Dubai Aviation City Corporation records 86% decrease in workplace injury frequen ..

1 hour ago
 InstaShop supports ‘1 Billion Meals Endowment’ ..

InstaShop supports ‘1 Billion Meals Endowment’ campaign

1 hour ago
 Ras Al Khaimah Ruler continues to receive Ramadan ..

Ras Al Khaimah Ruler continues to receive Ramadan well-wishers

2 hours ago
 ECNEC approves development projects worth over Rs1 ..

ECNEC approves development projects worth over Rs1312b

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.