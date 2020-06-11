Two gangs busted; gold ornaments and eight bikes recovered

(@FahadShabbir)

Criminal Investigation Agency (CIA) of Islamabad Police has arrested nine members of two gangs involved in bike lifting and house theft incidents besides recovering gold ornaments, artificial jewelry, eight stolen bikes as well as weapons from their possession a police spokesman said

He said that a team under supervision of DSP CIA arrested four accused including three house maids identified as Farzana Kohsar , Nafessa, Iqra and Imran Khan residents of Faisalabad and recovered gold ornaments, artificial jewelry and intoxicating pills from their possession.

Cases has been registered against her and further investigation is underway.

Furthermore, another team arrested five accused namely Zeeshan, Hamad, Hamza Haider, Nadeem and Arslan Nehmat. Police team recovered eight stolen motorbikes, cell phones and one 30 bore pistol along with ammunition from their possession.

Separate cases have been registered in Ramana Golra, Margalla, Industrial-Area and Koral police stations and further investigation is underway from them.