Two gangs busted in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2019 ) : Police claimed on Wednesday to have busted two gangs of robbers and recovered 12 motorcycles from their possession.

Sadar police conducted raids at various parts of its jurisdiction and arrested 9 gangsters of two dacoit gangs.

The outlaws were wanted by police in a number of dacoity, robbery, murder and other cases.

The police recovered 12 motorcycles, Rs 375,000 in cash, illicit weapons, mobile phones and other items from their possession.

Further investigation was under way.