UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Two Gangs Busted In Faisalabad

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Wed 27th November 2019 | 02:23 PM

Two gangs busted in Faisalabad

Police claimed on Wednesday to have busted two gangs of robbers and recovered 12 motorcycles from their possession

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2019 ) : Police claimed on Wednesday to have busted two gangs of robbers and recovered 12 motorcycles from their possession.

Sadar police conducted raids at various parts of its jurisdiction and arrested 9 gangsters of two dacoit gangs.

The outlaws were wanted by police in a number of dacoity, robbery, murder and other cases.

The police recovered 12 motorcycles, Rs 375,000 in cash, illicit weapons, mobile phones and other items from their possession.

Further investigation was under way.

Related Topics

Murder Police Mobile Robbery From

Recent Stories

Australia PM turns down plea from Baywatch star to ..

2 minutes ago

CFP delegation to participate in SAARC Chess Feder ..

2 minutes ago

Teenage found dead in Faisalabad

4 minutes ago

Inbound tourism in Pakistan increases by over 70% ..

4 minutes ago

Information centres in merged areas to project Gov ..

7 minutes ago

Russian Foreign Ministry Says Surprised US Skipped ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.