Open Menu

Two Gangs Busted In Muzaffargarh

Sumaira FH Published March 04, 2025 | 04:20 PM

Two gangs busted in Muzaffargarh

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2025) Police arrested six key members of two gangs, recovering weapons and stolen goods worth Rs 900,000 on Tuesday.

According to a police spokesperson, the operation was carried out under the special directives of District

Police Officer (DPO) Dr. Rizwan Ahmed Khan.

A police team conducted raids, resulting in the arrest of members belonging to Kheil and Hajbuani gangs. The officials recovered two rifles

and four pistols. Additionally, police seized three stolen motorcycles and a buffalo.

He added that the arrested individuals were involved in various criminal activities in the region.

Further investigations are underway and legal proceedings against the suspects have been initiated.

Recent Stories

'Imran Khan rejects possibility of any deal despit ..

'Imran Khan rejects possibility of any deal despite govt tactics'

13 minutes ago
 Al Seer Marine adds 'Tabit', 'Rigel' MR tankers, b ..

Al Seer Marine adds 'Tabit', 'Rigel' MR tankers, bringing fleet to 16

16 minutes ago
 Gaddafi Stadium’s construction quality exposed a ..

Gaddafi Stadium’s construction quality exposed ahead of ICC CT 2025 second sem ..

28 minutes ago
 EDGE, MEXT collaborate to drive innovation, capabi ..

EDGE, MEXT collaborate to drive innovation, capability development

31 minutes ago
 Salman Ali Agha named T20I captain as Pakistan ann ..

Salman Ali Agha named T20I captain as Pakistan announces squad for New Zealand t ..

33 minutes ago
 UAE President issues Federal Decree appointing Gha ..

UAE President issues Federal Decree appointing Ghanim Mubarak Al Hajeri as Under ..

46 minutes ago
China Eastern Airlines to launch direct flights be ..

China Eastern Airlines to launch direct flights between Shanghai, Abu Dhabi

46 minutes ago
 SAMANA Developers rings Nasdaq Dubai’s bell to m ..

SAMANA Developers rings Nasdaq Dubai’s bell to mark AED40 million contribution ..

46 minutes ago
 UAE President issues Federal Decree appointing Dir ..

UAE President issues Federal Decree appointing Director-General of Federal Autho ..

1 hour ago
 Asia accounts for 62.7% of multinational companies ..

Asia accounts for 62.7% of multinational companies attracted by Dubai Internatio ..

1 hour ago
 Over 40 entities compete in Abu Dhabi Government G ..

Over 40 entities compete in Abu Dhabi Government Games Championship

1 hour ago
 Ministry of Industry launches inaugural 'Make it i ..

Ministry of Industry launches inaugural 'Make it in the Emirates Ramadan Market'

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan