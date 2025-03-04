Two gangs busted in Muzaffargarh

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2025) Police arrested six key members of two gangs, recovering weapons and stolen goods worth Rs 900,000 on Tuesday.

According to a police spokesperson, the operation was carried out under the special directives of District

Police Officer (DPO) Dr. Rizwan Ahmed Khan.

A police team conducted raids, resulting in the arrest of members belonging to Kheil and Hajbuani gangs. The officials recovered two rifles

and four pistols. Additionally, police seized three stolen motorcycles and a buffalo.

He added that the arrested individuals were involved in various criminal activities in the region.

Further investigations are underway and legal proceedings against the suspects have been initiated.