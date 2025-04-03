Two gangs busted, looted goods recovered

LODHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2025) Jallah Arain police have traced and apprehended two notorious gangs involved in robbery and cattle theft.

Several gang members, including their ringleaders, were arrested, and stolen valuables worth lakhs of rupees, along with illegal weapons, were recovered.

According to SHO Jalla Arain Imran Umar, the police launched a targeted operation against a cattle theft gang, leading to the arrest of key suspects Asad alias Asadi Murtaza and Muhammad Asad.

The police also recovered stolen goats worth Rs. 200,000 and Rs. 70,000 in cash from them.

Similarly, in an operation against a robbers gang, the police arrested Abdul Malik alias Maliki, Riaz Machhi, and Ishaq Arain. The suspects were found in possession of stolen goods worth Rs. 150,000, along with two pistols and weapons used in criminal activities.

DPO Kamran Mumtaz said that crackdowns on criminal elements would continue with full force to ensure public safety and law enforcement.