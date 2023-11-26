Open Menu

Two Gangs Busted, Looted Goods Worth Rs 4.7m Recovered

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 26, 2023 | 05:20 PM

Two gangs busted, looted goods worth Rs 4.7m recovered

BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2023) Sahoka police claimed to have arrested five members of two dangerous criminal gangs involved in robbery and other crimes and recovered stolen goods worth Rs 4.7 million from their possession.

According to details, under the directions of DPO Vehari Isa Khan Sukhera, police have arrested five members of Inter-district dangerous criminal gangs involved in serious crimes of robbery and others.

The looted goods including jewellery, cash, motorcycles and mobile phones were recovered while the illegal weapons used in the incidents were also recovered.

DSP Burewala Zafar Dogar said that operations against criminal gangs have been intensified.

APP/aaj-sak

Related Topics

Police Mobile Robbery Vehari Burewala Criminals From Million

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 November 2023

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 November 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 November 2023

9 hours ago
 Do you have a story to capture and show it to the ..

Do you have a story to capture and show it to the world?

1 day ago
 Those who imposed Imran Khan on Pakistan are equal ..

Those who imposed Imran Khan on Pakistan are equally responsible: Nawaz Sharif

1 day ago
 Pakistan defeats India to secure UNESCO vice-chair ..

Pakistan defeats India to secure UNESCO vice-chair for 2023-25 term

1 day ago
 Two retired army officers Adil Raja, Farooq Haider ..

Two retired army officers Adil Raja, Farooq Haider

1 day ago
Nine dead due to fire at multi-storey shopping mal ..

Nine dead due to fire at multi-storey shopping mall in Karachi

1 day ago
 Govt making all out efforts to enhance economic gr ..

Govt making all out efforts to enhance economic growth rate: Dr. Shamshad

1 day ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 November 2023

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 November 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 November 2023

1 day ago
 All out measures being taken to reduce debt stres ..

All out measures being taken to reduce debt stress, improve growth rate: Dr Sha ..

2 days ago
 Amazon hit by 'Black Friday' strikes in Europe

Amazon hit by 'Black Friday' strikes in Europe

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan