Two gangs busted, looted goods worth Rs 4.7m recovered

BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2023) Sahoka police claimed to have arrested five members of two dangerous criminal gangs involved in robbery and other crimes and recovered stolen goods worth Rs 4.7 million from their possession.

According to details, under the directions of DPO Vehari Isa Khan Sukhera, police have arrested five members of Inter-district dangerous criminal gangs involved in serious crimes of robbery and others.

The looted goods including jewellery, cash, motorcycles and mobile phones were recovered while the illegal weapons used in the incidents were also recovered.

DSP Burewala Zafar Dogar said that operations against criminal gangs have been intensified.

