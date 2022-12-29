UrduPoint.com

Two Gangs Busted, Six Outlaws Nabbed

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 29, 2022 | 04:30 PM

Two gangs busted, six outlaws nabbed

WAH CANTT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2022 ) :Police busted two gangs and arrested their six members besides recovery of looted booty and weapons utilized in different crimes from their possession.

Talking to newsmen on Thursday, Sub-divisional Police officer Taxila circle Mian Afzaal Shah has revealed that during a crackdown, Police busted two different gangs and recovered looted booty besides weapons utilized by them in various crimes.

The accused were identified as Alamzaib, Aabid and Asghar. He further added that Wah Saddar Police led by station house officer Qasim Ali busted a most wanted gang known as Zahir gang and arrested their three members identified as Zahir, Iftikhar and Ehsan. He said that looted booty including cash, as many as 23 snatched mobile phones and arms including an automatic gun was also recovered from their possession.

Related Topics

Police Mobile Circle Taxila Saddar From

Recent Stories

AED72,000 for every Emirati not appointed accordin ..

AED72,000 for every Emirati not appointed according to 2022 target

2 minutes ago
 Pakistan continues to pursue policy of peaceful ne ..

Pakistan continues to pursue policy of peaceful neighborhood

17 minutes ago
 Sheikh Zayed Festival set to welcome New Year with ..

Sheikh Zayed Festival set to welcome New Year with record breaking 40-minute fir ..

32 minutes ago
 The Incredible Journey of vivo in 2022

The Incredible Journey of vivo in 2022

34 minutes ago
 How TECNO has established itself as the leading Co ..

How TECNO has established itself as the leading Consumer brand of 2022 in Pakist ..

42 minutes ago
 NFTP graduates earn $2.2 Million in foreign exchan ..

NFTP graduates earn $2.2 Million in foreign exchange through Online Freelancing

53 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.