Two gangs busted, six outlaws nabbed

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WAH CANTT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2022 ) :Police busted two gangs and arrested their six members besides recovery of looted booty and weapons utilized in different crimes from their possession.

Talking to newsmen on Thursday, Sub-divisional Police officer Taxila circle Mian Afzaal Shah has revealed that during a crackdown, Police busted two different gangs and recovered looted booty besides weapons utilized by them in various crimes.

The accused were identified as Alamzaib, Aabid and Asghar. He further added that Wah Saddar Police led by station house officer Qasim Ali busted a most wanted gang known as Zahir gang and arrested their three members identified as Zahir, Iftikhar and Ehsan. He said that looted booty including cash, as many as 23 snatched mobile phones and arms including an automatic gun was also recovered from their possession.