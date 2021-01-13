Two gangs of dacoit, bike lifter busted; five arrested

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2021 ) :Police have busted two gangs of dacoit and bike liter and arrested their five members besides recovering cash, 11 motorcycles, weapons and other items.

According to a police spokesman, Naseerabad police team under the supervision of SHO Naseerabad was constituted which after hectic efforts managed to net three accused namely Faraz alias Kaka, ring leader, Abdul Bashir and Suleman who were dacoit and bike lifter gang members and allegedly involved in a number of dacoities and other crimes in different areas.

Police recovered 10 stolen motorcycles, Rs 30,000 cash, weapons and other items from their possession.

Meanwhile, Pirwadhai police rounded up two accused identified as Wahid alias 'Dada' and Muhammad Idrees who were dacoit and bike lifter gang members.

Police recovered a stolen motorcycle, mobile phones, cash Rs 18,000 and weapons from their possession.

They confessed to have committed dacoities and other crimes in different areas.

Separate cases have been registered against all the accused while further investigations are underway, he added.