UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Two Gangs Of Dacoit, Bike Lifter Busted; Five Arrested

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Wed 13th January 2021 | 05:50 PM

Two gangs of dacoit, bike lifter busted; five arrested

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2021 ) :Police have busted two gangs of dacoit and bike liter and arrested their five members besides recovering cash, 11 motorcycles, weapons and other items.

According to a police spokesman, Naseerabad police team under the supervision of SHO Naseerabad was constituted which after hectic efforts managed to net three accused namely Faraz alias Kaka, ring leader, Abdul Bashir and Suleman who were dacoit and bike lifter gang members and allegedly involved in a number of dacoities and other crimes in different areas.

Police recovered 10 stolen motorcycles, Rs 30,000 cash, weapons and other items from their possession.

Meanwhile, Pirwadhai police rounded up two accused identified as Wahid alias 'Dada' and Muhammad Idrees who were dacoit and bike lifter gang members.

Police recovered a stolen motorcycle, mobile phones, cash Rs 18,000 and weapons from their possession.

They confessed to have committed dacoities and other crimes in different areas.

Separate cases have been registered against all the accused while further investigations are underway, he added.

Related Topics

Police Mobile Kaka All From

Recent Stories

Pakistan, Turkey agree to pursue joint strategy at ..

41 minutes ago

UAE vaccinates 118,928 people against COVID-19 in ..

41 minutes ago

Maulana Fazl says opposition is fighting a decisiv ..

48 minutes ago

Pb govt to introduce new Law to discourage beggary ..

34 minutes ago

DPP authority slammed for letting U.S. take advant ..

34 minutes ago

11,678 children immunized against polio on 2nd day ..

38 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.