Two Gangs Of Robbers Busted

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 31, 2022 | 04:20 PM

Two gangs of robbers busted

WAH CANTT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2022 ) :The Police on Saturday busted two different gangs in robbery, snatching and involved in street crimes and arrested their four members.

Sub-divisional Police officer Taxila circle DSP Mian Afzaal Shah told media persons on Saturday that acting on a tip-off, a police party led by station house officer Wah Saddar circle busted an inter-district two-member gang involved in robbing commuters offering them lift.

Mr. Shah said that the accused identified as Waseem and Zahid offered lifts to the people waiting for public service vehicles from key points like cattle mandi and at gunpoint snatched cash and valuables from them and throw them on the road.

He said that during the interrogation, the accused confessed to robbing people, especially traders in various cities.

He further added that Wah Cantonment police busted a gang involved in robberies and theft and arrested their two members. He said that acting on a tip off, a police party raided at their hideout and arrested them besides recovery of looted booty worth Rs 0.1 million, five snatched cell phones and arms utilized in the different crimes. He said that the accused were identified as Usman and Saif Ur Rehman.

