Two gangs of street criminals busted, looted items recovered

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2021 ) :Islamabad Noon police station team has busted two gangs of street criminals and recovered snatched mobile phones, cash, motorbikes and weapons along with ammunition from the gangsters.

According to the details, police teams under supervision of SDPO Sabzi Mandi Muhammad Nawaz Bhatti succeeded to arrest seven street criminals of two gangs. The accused have been identified as Anar Gul, Zahid Khan, Jan Agha, Abdul Sattar, Shahzad, Kamran, and Zohaib. Police team also recovered 11 mobile phones, cash, six motorbikes and seven pistols along with ammunition from their possession.

Four accused have been sent to jail on judicial remand while investigation is underway from three other accused.

SSP (Operations) Syed Mustafa Tanveer said that accused have confessed during the preliminary investigation about their involvement in more than 40 incidents of snatching and street crimes in twin cities. These gangs were also involved in several incidents of street crimes in markets and sectors during Ramzan Ul Mubarak and Eid days.

Cases have been registered against them in Noon police station and further investigation is underway.