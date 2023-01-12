Two gangs of thieves busted in Wah

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WAH CANTT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2023 ) :The Wah Cantonment Police on Thursday claimed to bust two different gangs of thieves and arrested their four members and recovered stolen booty from their possession.

The Sub Divisional Police officer Mian Afzal Shah told to the newsmen that the Police acting on a tip off raided at the dens of thieves and arrested four members of two different gangs.

He said the arrested Hammad, Junaid, Nadeem, and Jawaad. He said that four stolen motorcycles, nine mobile phones, two laptops, and stolen cash were also recovered from their possession.