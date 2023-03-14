Two gangs of thieves busted; Rs 37,300, weapons recovered

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2023 ) :Rawalpindi Police in their ongoing operations against criminal elements managed to bust two gangs of thieves and arrested four accused besides recovering Rs 37,300 cash, weapons and other items from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, Rattaamral police held Siraj Khan and Amjad two thieves and street criminals, members of a gang and recovered Rs 12,300 cash and weapons from their possession.

Taxila police in their operation arrested Nazar Jan and Haji Gul two thieves, members of a gang and recovered Rs 25000, weapons and other items from their possession.

As per the preliminary police record, the criminals were also involved in other crimes, he said.

Senior Superintendent of Police, Operations Capt. ® Muhammad Amir Khan Niazi had directed the police officers to accelerate operations against criminals, he added.