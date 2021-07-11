Two Gangsters Held
Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sun 11th July 2021 | 04:00 PM
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2021 ) :-:Police claimed on Sunday to have arrested two gangsters and recovered stolen motorcyclists from their possession.
On a tip-off, Sadr police conducted a raid and arrested two members of a gang identified as Rehan and Usman Amjad and recovered 20 bikes from them.
The accused were involved in stealing motorcycles from Daska area.
A case has been registered against the accused.
Further investigation was underway.