Two gangsters held

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2021 ) :Police claimed on Sunday to have arrested two gangsters and recovered motorcycles, cash and illegal weapons from their possession.

SHO Rangpura police station Abid Farooq along with police team traced out the gang identified as Faizan alias Chamber gang involved in motorcycle snatching and dacoity incidents and arrested its ring leader Faizan alias Chamber and Sheraz.

The police recovered 4 motorcycles, Rs 25,000 in cash, 4 mobile phones, 2 pistols and several bullets from their possession.

Cases have been registered against the outlaws.

Further investigation was underway.