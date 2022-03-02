UrduPoint.com

Two Gangsters Held

Muhammad Irfan Published March 02, 2022 | 05:10 PM

KASUR, Mar 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2022 ) :Sheikhum police claimed on Wednesday to have arrested two notorious gangsters and recovered cash and illegal weapons from their possession.

The outlaws were wanted by Sheikhum, Raja Jang and Kot Radha Kishan police in a number of cases.

They were identified as ring leader Samar aka Samari and his accomplice Irshad.

The police recovered Rs 100,000 in cash, mobile phones and illegal weapons from them.

The gangsters have confessed of killing a rangers personnel for putting up resistance and others 18 crimes of heinous nature.

Further investigation was underway.

