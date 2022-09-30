Two gangsters held

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2022 ) :Police arrested two members of a dacoit gang and recovered stolen valuables,illegal weapons here in the limits of Bombanwala police station.

Police said on Friday that the raiding team arrested the accused gang members namely Mukhtar alias Mukhtara and Amir Naveed and recovered two motorcycles,cash, gold worth Rs2 million, 2 pistols and several bullets from them.

The accused were wanted by police in 16 cases of dacoity and robbery,said police.

Separate cases were registered against them.