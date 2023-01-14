UrduPoint.com

Two Gangsters Held

Faizan Hashmi Published January 14, 2023 | 02:30 PM

Two gangsters held

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2023 ) :Police claimed on Saturday to have arrested two gangsters and seized cash, motorcycles and illegal weapons from their possession.

Talking to APP, DPO Syed Imran Karamat Bukhari said that Kot Radha Kishan police taking action against Haider aka Haidri gang, arrested its ring leader Haider and his accomplice and recovered Rs 300,000 in cash, five motorcycles, five mobile phones and illegal weapons from them.

The gangsters have confessed of committing 15 incidents of robbery, motorcycles snatching and other heinous crimes in Kot Radha Kishan city and its surroundings.

Further investigation was underway.

Related Topics

Police Mobile Robbery Kot Radha Kishan From

Recent Stories

Masdar signs agreement with 4 Dutch companies to e ..

Masdar signs agreement with 4 Dutch companies to explore exporting green hydroge ..

2 minutes ago
 Pakistan desires strategic, economic ties with US: ..

Pakistan desires strategic, economic ties with US: Masood

47 minutes ago
 FM Bilawal to attend World Economic Forum's meetin ..

FM Bilawal to attend World Economic Forum's meeting in Davos

53 minutes ago
 LHC fixes for hearing on Jan 16 plea seeking detai ..

LHC fixes for hearing on Jan 16 plea seeking details of Thoshakhana gifts

2 hours ago
 Incoming COP28 President-Designate calls for COP o ..

Incoming COP28 President-Designate calls for COP of Action, COP For All to deliv ..

2 hours ago
 Atlantic Council Global Energy Forum kicks off in ..

Atlantic Council Global Energy Forum kicks off in Abu Dhabi

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.