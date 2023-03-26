Two gangsters held

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2023 ) :Raja Jhang police claimed on Sunday to have arrested two robbers of a gang and recovered cash, motorcycles and illegal weapons from their their possession.

In a crackdown, the police raided at the hideouts of outlaw and arrested ring leader Khurram aka Khurrami and his accomplice.

The police recovered Rs 150,000 in cash, two motorcycles, five mobile phones and illegal weapons from them.

The outlaws have confessed of committing 20 incidents of heinous crimes.

Further investigation was underway.

DPO Tariq Aziz Sindhu appreciated the performance of raiding police team.