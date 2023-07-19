Two gangsters held

Police claimed on Wednesday to have arrested two outlaws of a notorious gang and recovered cash, motorcycles and other valuables from their possession

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2023 ) :Police claimed on Wednesday to have arrested two outlaws of a notorious gang and recovered cash, motorcycles and other valuables from their possession.

In a crackdown against criminals, Sadr police team conducted a raid and arrested two members of Amir aka Amiru gang and recovered Rs 50,000 in cash, four motorcycles, two mobile phones, a motor, a generator, two pistols and several bullets from them.

Cases have been registered against the outlaws.

Further investigation was underway.