Two gangsters held

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2023 ) :Police have arrested two members of a burglary gang involved in multiple invasions with the help of Punjab Safe City Authority's cameras.

A team of Safe Cities surveillance traced the suspects to a location in Liaqatabad.

Upon noticing these suspects, the Safe City Authority team promptly informed Liaquatabad police to conduct a thorough check on the suspects.

During the inspection, the police recovered pistols, ammunition, and master keys from the possession of suspects who were identified as Aamir and Ali Raza.

Investigation revealed that the suspects were also involved in a series of thefts.

As a result, a total of four stolen motorcycles were recovered from their possession.

Further investigations were underway.

A case has been filed against the outlaws.