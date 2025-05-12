Two gangsters held

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2025) Police claimed on Monday to have arrested two members of a motorcycle

lifters' gang and recovered stolen motorcycles from their possession.

In a crackdown, Fatah Shah police arrested two motorcycle lifters

identified as Muhammad Ayub aka Dhakki, resident of Chak 46-KB, and

Muhammad Abid, resident of Kasiwala and recovered five motorcycles

from them.

A case has been registered against the accused.

However, the police have handed over the motorcycles to their rightful owners.