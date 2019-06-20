UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Two Gangsters Held; Gold Ornaments,valuables Recovered In Islamabad

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 47 seconds ago Thu 20th June 2019 | 06:14 PM

Two gangsters held; gold ornaments,valuables recovered in Islamabad

Islamabad Karachi Company police station has arrested two dacoits of a gang and recovered cash, gold ornaments and electronic equipment from them, a police spokesman said on Thursday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2019 ) :Islamabad Karachi Company police station has arrested two dacoits of a gang and recovered cash, gold ornaments and electronic equipment from them, a police spokesman said on Thursday.

He said that a special team under supervision of Station House Officer (SHO) Karachi Company police station Sub-Inspector Habib ur Rehman nabbed two dacoits of a gang identified as Abbas s/o Rafique resident of Gujranwala and Imran alias Mani resident of Hafizabad.

Police team recovered Rs 100,000, gold ornaments including one necklace, six gold rings, one locket, two mobile phones, two LEDs and other weapons from their possession.

These gangsters were wanted to Karachi Company police in seven dacoity and theft cases in the area. Further investigation is underway from them and they confessed during the preliminary investigation to ransack houses by entering there after breaking locks.

Police have got their physical remand from the court concerned. DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin has appreciated this performance of Karachi Company police team and announced cash prizes and commendation certificates for team members.

Related Topics

Karachi Islamabad Police Police Station Mobile Company Gujranwala Hafizabad Gold From Court

Recent Stories

Realme announced new variant of entry level king s ..

10 minutes ago

21 members of 6 gangs held, valuables worth Rs 11. ..

41 seconds ago

Four held for killing abducted person Islamabad

43 seconds ago

25 drivers challaned, 2 vehicles impounded in Sarg ..

44 seconds ago

Commissioner Inland Revenue meets mobile-phone ass ..

46 seconds ago

Russia Unlikely to Fully Return to Socialism Due t ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.