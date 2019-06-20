Two gangsters held; gold ornaments,valuables recovered in Islamabad

(@imziishan)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2019 ) : Islamabad police station has arrested two dacoits of a gang and recovered cash, gold ornaments and electronic equipment from them, a police spokesman said on Thursday.

He said that a special team under supervision of Station House Officer (SHO) Karachi Company police station Sub-Inspector Habib ur Rehman nabbed two dacoits of a gang identified as Abbas s/o Rafique resident of Gujranwala and Imran alias Mani resident of Hafizabad.

Police team recovered Rs 100,000, gold ornaments including one necklace, six gold rings, one locket, two mobile phones, two LEDs and other weapons from their possession.

These gangsters were wanted to Karachi Company police in seven dacoity and theft cases in the area. Further investigation is underway from them and they confessed during the preliminary investigation to ransack houses by entering there after breaking locks.

Police have got their physical remand from the court concerned. DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin has appreciated this performance of Karachi Company police team and announced cash prizes and commendation certificates for team members.