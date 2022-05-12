Two gangsters held in kasur

(@FahadShabbir)

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2022 ) :Kot Radha Kishan police claimed on Thursday to have arrested two robbers of a gang and recovered cash, gold ornaments, a motorcycle and illegal weapons from their possession.

In a tip-off, the police conducted a raid and arrested ring leader Zeeshan aka Shani and his accomplice and recovered Rs 300,000, gold ornaments, a motorcycle, and illegal weapons from them.

The outlaws were wanted by Chunian, Pattoki and Kot Radha Kishan police in a number of robbery cases.