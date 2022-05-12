UrduPoint.com

Two Gangsters Held In Kasur

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 12, 2022 | 04:04 PM

Two gangsters held in kasur

Kot Radha Kishan police claimed on Thursday to have arrested two robbers of a gang and recovered cash, gold ornaments, a motorcycle and illegal weapons from their possession

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2022 ) :Kot Radha Kishan police claimed on Thursday to have arrested two robbers of a gang and recovered cash, gold ornaments, a motorcycle and illegal weapons from their possession.

In a tip-off, the police conducted a raid and arrested ring leader Zeeshan aka Shani and his accomplice and recovered Rs 300,000, gold ornaments, a motorcycle, and illegal weapons from them.

The outlaws were wanted by Chunian, Pattoki and Kot Radha Kishan police in a number of robbery cases.

Related Topics

Police Robbery Chunian Pattoki Kot Radha Kishan Gold From

Recent Stories

Russian Foreign Ministry Summons Dutch Charge d'Af ..

Russian Foreign Ministry Summons Dutch Charge d'Affaires to Hand Over Protest

39 seconds ago
 CDA plans jogging tracks for two sub-sectors

CDA plans jogging tracks for two sub-sectors

40 seconds ago
 Dry, hot weather forecast for city

Dry, hot weather forecast for city

42 seconds ago
 Biden to Order Flags at Half-Staff on Thursday for ..

Biden to Order Flags at Half-Staff on Thursday for 1Mln COVID-19 Deaths - Report ..

43 seconds ago
 Imran Khan files review petition in SC against dec ..

Imran Khan files review petition in SC against decision on ruling NA deputy spea ..

13 minutes ago
 KPT shipping movements report

KPT shipping movements report

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.