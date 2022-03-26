Two gangsters held in kausr

City Phoolnagar police claimed on Saturday to have arrested two gangsters and recovered motorcycles, cash and illegal weapons from them

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2022 ) :City Phoolnagar police claimed on Saturday to have arrested two gangsters and recovered motorcycles, cash and illegal weapons from them.

During an ongoing operation against robbers and dacoits in the district, the police arrested ring-leader Chand aka Chan along with his accomplice.

Police recovered six bikes, cash and illegal weapons from their possession.