Two gangsters held in sialkot

(@FahadShabbir)

SIALKOT (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2021 ) :-:Police claimed on Wednesday to have arrested two gangsters and recovered cash and other valuables from their possession.

Kotli Loharan police conducted a raid at the hideout of bandits and arrested ring leader Hassan Raza and his accomplice Kashif.

The police recovered Rs 171,000, 12 tola gold ornaments, four mobile phones and illicit weapons from their possession. The outlaws were wanted by police in more than 20 cases of dacoity and robbery.

Cases have been registered against the accused.

Further investigation was underway.