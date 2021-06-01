Two gangsters held in sialkot

(@FahadShabbir)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2021 ) :Pasrur police claimed on Tuesday to have arrested two robbers of a gang and recovered motorcycles and other valuables from their possession.

On a tip-off, SHO City Pasrur Mudassar Yaqoob along with staff conducted a raid and arrested ring leader Muhammad Farhan aka Fani and Abdullah and recovered 7 motorcycles, 2 auto rickshaws, Rs 7,000 in cash, illicit weapons and several bullets from their possession.

Cases have been registered against the outlaws.

Further investigation was underway.