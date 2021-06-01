UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Two Gangsters Held In Sialkot

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Tue 01st June 2021 | 04:07 PM

Two gangsters held in sialkot

Pasrur police claimed on Tuesday to have arrested two robbers of a gang and recovered motorcycles and other valuables from their possession

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2021 ) :Pasrur police claimed on Tuesday to have arrested two robbers of a gang and recovered motorcycles and other valuables from their possession.

On a tip-off, SHO City Pasrur Mudassar Yaqoob along with staff conducted a raid and arrested ring leader Muhammad Farhan aka Fani and Abdullah and recovered 7 motorcycles, 2 auto rickshaws, Rs 7,000 in cash, illicit weapons and several bullets from their possession.

Cases have been registered against the outlaws.

Further investigation was underway.

Related Topics

Police Pasrur From

Recent Stories

Unemployment in Chile hits 10.2 pct due to pandemi ..

4 minutes ago

Urea fertilizer for preparing 10,000 milk recovere ..

4 minutes ago

China rejects torture allegations by Australian ac ..

4 minutes ago

Minsk Expects No Problems With Oil Supplies, No Si ..

8 minutes ago

Russia-Belarus 'West' Drills to Involve Massive Us ..

8 minutes ago

Russia Holds Military Inspection in Finland Under ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.