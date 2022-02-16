UrduPoint.com

Two Gangsters Held In Sialkot

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 16, 2022 | 03:24 PM

Police claimed on Wednesday to have arrested two gangsters and recovered cash and illegal weapons from their possession

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2022 ) :Police claimed on Wednesday to have arrested two gangsters and recovered cash and illegal weapons from their possession.

SHO Kotwali police station Jahazaib Khan along with police team arrested the outlaws by using professional skills and with the help of modern technology.

The criminals were identified as Zeeshan alias Shani (ring leader) and Naveed Ahmed.

The police recovered 7 motorcycles, Rs 119,000 in cash and illegal weapons from their possession.

During interrogation, the accused confessed to have committed more than 18 incidents of robbery and dacoity in the city.

Cases have been registered against the accused.

Further investigation was underway.

>