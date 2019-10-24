UrduPoint.com
Two Gangsters Held; Snatched Cash And Valuables Recovered

Thu 24th October 2019 | 05:23 PM

Two gangsters held; snatched cash and valuables recovered

Criminal Investigation Agency (CIA) of Islamabad Police has busted a gang comprising two members and recovered snatched cash and mobile phones from their possession, police said on Thursday.

According to details, a team headed by DSP CIA Hakim Khan busted two members' dacoit gang involved in snatching cash, mobile phone and other valuables at gun point.

They have been identified as Bazor Khan resident of Uper Mehmand and Siraj resident of district Kohat.

Police team also recovered cash and cell phones from them. During the preliminary investigation, they confessed their involvement in incidents of looting people in area of Khanna, Bhara Kau and Sabzi Mandi police stations.

The nabbed persons have already criminal record and further investigation is underway from them.

DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed has appreciated this overall performance and directed all police officials to ensure effective policing measures in their respective areas.

