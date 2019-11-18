UrduPoint.com
Two Gangsters Held; Snatched Mobiles And Valuables Recovered In Islamabad

Muhammad Irfan 27 seconds ago Mon 18th November 2019 | 07:08 PM

The Golra Police busted a gang comprising two members and recovered snatched mobile phones, cash and weapons from their possession, police said on Monday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2019 ) :The Golra Police busted a gang comprising two members and recovered snatched mobile phones, cash and weapons from their possession, police said on Monday.

A team headed by Station House Officer (SHO) Golra police station, Muhammad Iqbal Gujjar busted two members' dacoit gang involved in snatching cash, mobile phone and other valuables at gun point.

They have been identified as Arzak Masih and Mubashir while the police also recovered cash, cell phones and weapons from them.

During the preliminary investigation, they confessed their involvement in incidents of looting people in areas of Noon, Tarnol, Sabzi Mandi and Shams Colony police stations. The nabbed persons have already criminal record and further investigation is underway from them.

DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed has appreciated this overall performance and directed all police officials to ensure effective policing measures in their respective areas.

