Two Gangsters Held; Snatched Phones And Bikes Recovered In Islamabad

Two gangsters held; snatched phones and bikes recovered in Islamabad

Criminal Investigation Agency (CIA) of Islamabad police has busted a two-member criminal gang and recovered snatched mobile phones, bike and weapons from their possession, a police spokesman on Tuesday said

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2020 ) :Criminal Investigation Agency (CIA) of Islamabad police has busted a two-member criminal gang and recovered snatched mobile phones, bike and weapons from their possession, a police spokesman on Tuesday said.

SP (investigation) Dr. Syed Mustafa Tanveer constituted special teams under supervision of DSP CIA Hakim Khan including ASI Jafer Ali along with others officials which successfully nabbed two gangsters involved in snatching cash, press mobile phone and other valuables at gun point.

The gangsters have been identified as Arbaz Alias kaka s/o Muhammad Nawaz resident of Mara Abadi Islamabad and Munwar Abbas Alias Munwari s/o Patana resident of Mara Abadi Islamabad.

Police team also recovered snatched mobile phones, motorbike, dagger and weapons from their possession.

During the preliminary investigation, they confessed their involvement in incidents of looting people in areas of Shalimar and Ramana police stations.

Separate cases have been registered against them in Shalimar police station and further investigation is underway.

DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed has appreciated the performance of cops and directed all police officials to ensure effective policing measures in their respective areas.

